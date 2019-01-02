1 Injured, 5 Cats Rescued in Fort Worth Apartment Fire

A fire that spread through a Fort Worth apartment building sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening, officials say. (Published 25 minutes ago)

A fire that spread through a Fort Worth apartment building sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening, officials say.

The fire was reported at 7:08 p.m. at the Xander Apartments along the 2500 block of Ridgmar Boulevard.

MedStar EMS transported one person to a hospital for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were hurt, the spokesman added.

Five cats were saved from the fire Tuesday night at the Xander Apartments in West Fort Worth (Published Jan. 2, 2019)

Photo credit: Fort Worth FD

Residents of four units damaged in the fire were being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to a Fort Worth fire spokesman.

AJ Alanis told Telemundo 39 that he never expected to come home on the first day of the new year to find his building on fire.

Firefighters rescued five cats from the burning apartment units.