1 Injured, 1 Arrested in Wrong-Way Crash in Dallas

A wrong-way driver was arrested after a crash that left another driver injured on Interstate 635 Monday morning, police said.

A 34-year-old man was driving a Mercedes Benz westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-635 about 3:15 a.m. when he collided head-on with a 22-year-old man driving a Chrysler Sebring, police said.

The Sebring driver fractured his left femur and also had multiple cuts and abrasions, police said.

The Mercedes driver had a laceration to his right hand and he was given a field sobriety test, police said. He was arrested on an intoxication assault charge.

His name has yet to be released.