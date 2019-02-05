South Fort Worth Shooting Prompts SWAT Standoff, Search for Gunman - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
South Fort Worth Shooting Prompts SWAT Standoff, Search for Gunman

    Metro
    Fort Worth SWAT was dispatched to help search for a possible gunman and assist with the investigation. (Published Feb. 5, 2019)

    One man was wounded in a shooting at a South Fort Worth home late Monday night, police say.

    The shooting prompted a large police response shortly before midnight around the 7400 block of Tiffany Meadows Lane.

    Preliminary reports indicated a man was shot in the hand at a home there. Fort Worth SWAT was dispatched soon after to help search for a possible gunman barricaded inside a nearby home.

    No further details were immediately available.

    The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

    Check back for updates on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

