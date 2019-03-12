The Fort Worth Fire Department says a man was badly burned after paint fumes ignited in his apartment. (Published March 12, 2019)

One man was badly burned Tuesday morning after paint fumes ignited inside an apartment complex in Fort Worth, firefighters say.

First responders were called at about 4:45 a.m. to the Mirador Apartments at 6075 Montevista Lane, near Bryant Irvin Road and Interstate 20.

According to a Fort Worth fire spokesman, authorities were investigating whether paint fumes may have ignited the explosion in one of the units. Most of the damage was limited to one unit which appeared to have one window blown out. No other units in the building were in danger, the spokesman said.

One adult male was transported to Parkland Hospital with serious injuries, the spokesman said. Another person in the apartment was not hurt.

Two other apartments had water damage after the explosion activated the complex's sprinkler system, the spokesman said.

The fire spokesman said natural gas was not present in the apartment, noting that the explosion appeared to be accidental.