1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Shooting in Haltom City

Police in Haltom City searched for the suspects in an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday night. (Published June 16, 2019)

One person was hospitalized Saturday night after an attempted robbery ended in a shooting in Haltom City, police say.

Officers were called at about 10:40 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the area around the 5300 block of McQuade Street. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was hospitalized, but their condition was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, an officer searching the area spotted a silver, 4-door sedan leaving the neighborhood. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver tried to speed away, police said.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the front of a home a few blocks away from the shooting.

One of the two people inside the car who tried to run away was captured by police. The second person managed to escape despite police searching the area for several hours.

No further information was released.