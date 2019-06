One person was fatally shot in Red Bird in Dallas early Wednesday morning, police said. (Published 23 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Raw: 1 Fatally Shot in Red Bird in Dallas: Police

UP NEXT

One person was fatally shot in Red Bird in Dallas early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded about 1:23 a.m. to the shooting near Cliff Creek Crossing Drive and State Highway 67, police said.

The 911 caller said his friend was shot in the chest. Police found the male victim dead at the scene.

No arrests were made.

No other information was available.