One person was fatally shot at a Dallas apartment complex in Dallas Tuesday night, police said.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. in the 13600 block of Montfort Drive, police said.

The victim suffered from gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital, police said.

No other information was available.