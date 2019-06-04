1 Fatally Shot After Altercation in Downtown Dallas: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Fatally Shot After Altercation in Downtown Dallas: Police

Published 6 minutes ago

    Police are searching for a suspect after a person was fatally shot Tuesday morning in downtown Dallas.

    Officers responded to the shooting call just after midnight on Federal Street near N. Akard Street, police said.

    Two men in a car were involved in an altercation with another man, police said. The suspect then shot multiple times into the car, police said. One occupant in the car was struck and the other was able to run to cover, police said.

    Witnesses told police they heard five gunshots.

    The suspected shooter fled the scene, police said. No other information was available.

