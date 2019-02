One person was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex early Tuesday morning, police said. (Published 35 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

One person was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex early Tuesday morning, police said.

Dallas police responded about 2:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Clydedale Drive, northwest of Dallas Love Field, police said.

The injured person was shot in the hand and transported to a local hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Developing Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Dallas City Councilman

No other information was available.

Check back for updates.