1 Fatally Shot at Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

A shooting left one person dead early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex, police said.
Police responded about 3 a.m. to the Lexington Apartments along Community Drive in northwest Dallas, police said.
A witness told police that they heard five to six gunshots. A man was found lying face down in a back alleyway where residents park, the witness told police.
The witness reported seeing possibly two males running from the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.
The person’s identity has not been released.
No other information was available.