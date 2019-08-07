One person is dead following a home invasion and shooting in Old South Dallas Tuesday night, police say. (Published 31 minutes ago)

The incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Penelope Street.

According to police, the shooting was being investigated as a possible robbery that left one person dead. Four suspects were believed to be involved in the crime, police said.

No further information was immediately available and no arrests have been made as of this writing.

