1 Dead in Shooting Stemming From Home Invasion in South Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead in Shooting Stemming From Home Invasion in South Dallas

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Raw: 1 Dead in Shooting Stemming From Dallas Home Invasion

    One person is dead following a home invasion and shooting in Old South Dallas Tuesday night, police say.

    The incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Penelope Street.

    According to police, the shooting was being investigated as a possible robbery that left one person dead. Four suspects were believed to be involved in the crime, police said.

    No further information was immediately available and no arrests have been made as of this writing.

    Check back for the latest on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

