1 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in Carrollton

The scene of an officer-involved shooting in which one man was killed in Carrollton, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

A 33-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday at a gas station in Carrollton, police say.

The shooting happened at a RaceTrac in the 1700 block of Frankford Road, Carrollton police said.

The incident started when officers responded to a 911 call for a man slumped over in a vehicle with a gun, police said.

Police said they tried to wake the man, but he did not respond. They then tried to make contact, at which point there was a struggle and shots were fired.

The man in the vehicle was taken to Medical City Plano where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.