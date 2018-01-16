1 Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Bedford

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday in Bedford.

Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 2:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Airport Freeway, police said.

The driver fled the location and the vehicle was later found in the 600 block of Hurst Drive.



At about 4:30 a.m., police said they were attempting to contact the driver when the person appeared to reach for a weapon. An officer fired, fatally striking the person.

Officers performed CPR, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators have not released any information about the person fatally shot.



No officers were injured, police said. The Texas Rangers were contacted to conduct the investigation.

No other information was available.