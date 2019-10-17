1 Dead in Fiery SUV Crash Along Loop 820 in SE Fort Worth

One person is dead following a fiery crash along Loop 820 late Wednesday in Southeast Fort Worth.
It happened at about 10:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of East Loop 820 at U.S. 287.
Early reports from police indicated an SUV overturned and caught fire in the southbound lanes of 820. Police did not say what may have caused the crash.
Southbound Loop 820 was briefly closed as Texas Department of Transportation crews examined guardrail damage, police said. All lanes were open by about 4 a.m. Thursday.
No further details were made available.