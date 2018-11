A driver left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Johnson County Wednesday night, officials said.

The driver of a black Dodge pickup truck that was allegedly stolen from Oklahoma collided with a white Ford Ranger, said Department of Public Safety spokesman Lonny Haschel. It happened on FM 1434, south of Retreat Boulevard.

The driver of the Ranger died.

The driver of the Dodge fled the scene on foot, Herschel said. Authorities and K9 units searched the area.

No arrests have been made.