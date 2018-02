Police are searching for a suspect who they believe fatally shot a victim in a domestic dispute Sunday night in Dallas, police say. (Published 6 hours ago)

A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in a domestic dispute Sunday night in Dallas, police say.

Officers were dispatched at about 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Hollybush Drive where a family member called and said someone had been shot, police said.

Princess White was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooter was not located.

No other information was available.