One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Denton early Sunday morning, police say.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was headed south on Interstate 35, just north of U.S. Highway 380, police said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead the scene.

Initial reports indicated that speed may have been a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.