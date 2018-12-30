1 Dead in Crash on Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth

One person died in single-vehicle crash late Sunday morning on Chisholm Trail Parkway, Texas Department of Public Safety officials say.
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, near the Arborlawn Drive exit, Texas DPS said.
An official said the preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cruze was headed north when it left the roadway and struck a concrete pillar.
The driver was the only person in the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene
Texas DPS officials will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.