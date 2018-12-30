1 Dead in Crash on Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead in Crash on Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday

Published 24 minutes ago

    Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth in a file photo, Jan. 12, 2016.

    One person died in single-vehicle crash late Sunday morning on Chisholm Trail Parkway, Texas Department of Public Safety officials say.

    The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, near the Arborlawn Drive exit, Texas DPS said.

    An official said the preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cruze was headed north when it left the roadway and struck a concrete pillar.

    The driver was the only person in the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene

    Texas DPS officials will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

