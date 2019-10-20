1 Dead and 3 Injured in Fort Worth Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

1 Dead and 3 Injured in Fort Worth Crash

A crash on NE 28th Street near the Stockyards killed one person and injured three more.

By Hannah Jones

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Dead and 3 Injured in Fort Worth Crash
    NBC Connecticut

    One person is dead and three others are seriously injured after a major accident in Fort Worth on Sunday.

    Around 6:15 p.m., the Fort Worth Police Department, Fort Worth Fire Department, and Medstar EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of NE 28th Street at Guenther Avenue, just north of the Stockyards.

    When crews arrived, they discovered that one person was dead at the scene. Three others were in serious condition, one of whom was taken to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

    Multiple lanes of NE 28th Street are shut down at Decatur while police investigate the crash.

    Astronauts Make History With NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk

    [NATL] Astronauts Make History With NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk

    American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch made history Friday with NASA's first all-female spacewalk. The astronauts walked outside the International Space Station to replace a faulty battery.

    (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices