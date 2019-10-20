1 Dead and 3 Injured in Fort Worth Crash

One person is dead and three others are seriously injured after a major accident in Fort Worth on Sunday.

Around 6:15 p.m., the Fort Worth Police Department, Fort Worth Fire Department, and Medstar EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of NE 28th Street at Guenther Avenue, just north of the Stockyards.

When crews arrived, they discovered that one person was dead at the scene. Three others were in serious condition, one of whom was taken to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Multiple lanes of NE 28th Street are shut down at Decatur while police investigate the crash.

