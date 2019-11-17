1 Dead and 2 Injured in Crash on SH 183 in Irving

One person is dead and two are injured after an accident in Irving on Sunday, police say.

According to the Irving Police Department, a vehicle lost control while travelling westbound on SH 183 and hit another vehicle.

Police say the first vehicle then crashed into a concrete divider on the passenger side. The individual in the passenger seat died at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle and the individuals inside the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Amb. Yovanovitch Responds to Trump’s Tweet During Testimony, Calls It ‘Very Intimidating’

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, responds to a tweet President Donald Trump published about her record as an ambassador. (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

The highway is shut down in response to the crash, but should be reopened by 8 p.m., police say.