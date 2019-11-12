A man is dead and another is injured after an altercation in west Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, police say.

According to Fort Worth police, officers responded to a shooting call in a convience store parking lot at the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail around 1:52 a.m.

Police say a man in a white Infiniti and another man in a silver Chevy HHR were involved in an dispute. Shots were fired, and the driver of the Chevy HHR fled the scene. Police say the man was shot at least once in the head, and he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

The driver of the Chevy HHR was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The driver of the Infiniti fled the scene before officers arrived, but was later located at another area hospital with at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say the man remains in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.