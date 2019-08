One man is dead after a shooting in southern Dallas Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened at about 8:07 p.m. in the 2000 block of Las Cruces Lane, Dallas police said.

Authorities transported the victim to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they were still looking for the shooter.

