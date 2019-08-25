1 Dead After South Dallas Shooting

Police responded to a deadly shooting in the 4800 block of Dolphin Road early Sunday morning.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help to gather information about a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in the city's Dolphin Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened at about 4:13 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Dolphin Road, police said.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Traveon Deonte Lafayette Miller on the ground in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Miller was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Footage Shows Mom's Pleas as Baby is Rescued From Hot Car

Police released footage of a mother who said she accidentally left her 5-month-old in a car for half an hour in a Goodyear, Arizona, parking lot when she, her sister and other daughter went into the store. Officers are heard on camera saying it was about 99 degrees outside. (Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019)

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Dallas police Det. Esteban Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 172519-2019.