One person is dead after a shooting in Oak Cliff Tuesday afternoon, Dallas police say. (Published 55 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

One Dead After Shooting in Oak Cliff

UP NEXT

One person is dead after a shooting in Oak Cliff Tuesday afternoon, Dallas police say.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Harbor Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

There have been nearly 140 deaths in Dallas in 2019 due to murder or non-negligent manslaughter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Video Shows Man Swinging Sword During Fla. Dispute