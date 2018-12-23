1 Dead After Rollover Crash in East Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead After Rollover Crash in East Fort Worth

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday

Published 32 minutes ago

    1 Dead After Rollover Crash in East Fort Worth
    One man is dead after a single-car crash in which his vehicle rolled down an embankment in east Fort Worth Sunday night, police say.

    One man is dead after a single-car crash in which his vehicle rolled down an embankment in east Fort Worth Sunday night, police say.

    The crash happened on Interstate Loop 820 near Randol Mill Road around 5:45 p.m., Fort Worth police said.

    A witness told police the vehicle involved was on the northbound side of I-820, when it veered to the left, traveled over the median and down an embankment.

    Police said the vehicle landed upside down in a creek below the highway, and the drive was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which did not involve any other people or vehicles.

