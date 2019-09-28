1 Dead After Hit-and-Run Crash in Carrollton Friday Night

One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Carrollton Friday night, police say.
The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Sandy Lake Road, near the intersection of the President George Bush Turnpike.
According to police, an SUV exiting the turnpike crashed into a sedan that had been heading east on Sandy Lake Road.
Three people inside the SUV fled the scene before police arrived, police said.
The driver of the sedan died at a nearby hospital.
Police said the driver of the SUV was at fault for the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.