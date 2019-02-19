1 Dead After Fire Rips Through Plano Home

One person is dead following a fire inside a home in Plano Monday night, authorities say. Note: This raw video does not have sound. (Published 19 minutes ago)

One person is dead following a fire inside a home in Plano Monday night, authorities say.

Firefighters were called shortly after 10:20 p.m. to a home along the 3900 block of Gettysburg Circle, which is just east of Coit Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, Plano firefighters reported that neighbors alerted them that there might be someone trapped inside of the home, according to a spokesperson with Plano Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters from the first truck to arrive went into "rescue mode," while a second truck was called to help control the growing flames, according to the spokesperson. Officials said it took about 25 minutes and a total of 49 firefighters to get the fire under control.

During their search crews found one person deceased. No other injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

NBC 5's Ben Russell contributed to this report.