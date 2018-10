One person died and seven others were injured in a crash involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler and a minivan in Willow Park Monday morning, officials said. (Published 2 hours ago)

One person died and seven others were injured in a crash involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler and a minivan in Willow Park Monday morning, officials said.

Willow Park police responded about 3 a.m. to eastbound Interstate 20 at Ranch House Road and the eastbound lanes remain closed while officials investigate.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

No other information was available.

