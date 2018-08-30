One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting outside a strip club in West Fort Worth early Thursday morning, police said. (Published 23 minutes ago)

One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting outside a strip club in West Fort Worth early Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. in front of the Corsets Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

According to police, one man was found dead outside the club. Two people — a man and a woman — were transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in serious condition. A fourth victim wounded in the shooting arrived at the hospital a short time later, police said.

Investigators were working to determine what led up to the shooting and who was responsible.

No further details were released.