1 Dead, 3 Injured in Dallas Shooting

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Dallas Sunday night, police say.

The incident happened before 10 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Lamar Street, just west of Interstate 45 south of downtown, according to Dallas police.

Police confirmed that one person was killed and that Dallas Fire-Rescue took three others to Baylor University Medical Center.

Police said they had not made arrests in connection to the shooting.

The shooting comes after a month of May in which police saw a spike in murders, leading them to boost the number of detectives in the homicide unit.

