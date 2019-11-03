1 Dead, 3 Hurt in East Texas Shooting Sunday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead, 3 Hurt in East Texas Shooting Sunday Morning

Published 12 minutes ago

    One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in East Texas early Sunday, police say.

    In a video posted to Facebook, Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said the shooting occurred in a residential area outside the northwestern outskirts of Nacogdoches.

    He said one person was in custody in connection with the shooting. He confirmed one person was killed and three others were hospitalized, though he did not describe the conditions of the injured.

    No other information was available.

    Nacogdoches is located about 160 miles southeast of Dallas.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

