1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Food Distribution Center Near Houston: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Food Distribution Center Near Houston: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting at a food distribution center in Missouri City, near Houston, police said at a press conference.

    The shooting at a Ben E. Keith Distribution Center happened about 2:20 a.m. Monday, police said at a news conference.

    The female suspected shooter and a victim were transported to a local hospital, police said.

    Police encountered the suspected shooter in the parking lot, police said.

    Police are continuing to investigate.

    There were workers at the location at the time of the shooting and police were searching the premises, police said.

    No other information was available.

