One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting that may be drug related, Dallas police say.

Dallas police responded to the 1800 block of Pratt Street after a gun battle, allegedly over drugs, left one person dead and two others injured Sunday night.

The shootout involving three people occurred at an apartment building allegedly tied to drug activity, police said.

The two surviving victims were transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with injuries that aren't considered life threatening, according to police.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.