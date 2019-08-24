1 Dead, 2 Children Hurt in Arlington Crash

An SUV crashed into a tree, killing the driver, on East Sublett Road in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

One person is dead and two children are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Arlington Saturday morning, police say.

The crash happened around 7:21 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Sublett Road, Arlington police said.

Police said an SUV driving westbound on Sublett left the road and struck a tree.

The SUV's driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while two children were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, police said.

Police said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office would release the driver's identity after next of kin were notified.