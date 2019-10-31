One person is dead and two people were arrested after an altercation in Irving led to a deadly shooting and a standoff early Thursday morning, police said.

Police believe an altercation between former male friends escalated into violence when one allegedly shot the other at about 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of East 3rd Street, police said. A man was arrested.

Police were trying to interview a third person of interest when he refused to come out of a house, police said. SWAT responded to the barricaded persons call and arrested him.

The victim was hospitalized where he later died.