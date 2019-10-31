1 Dead, 2 Arrested After Altercation Leads to Shooting, Standoff in Irving - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead, 2 Arrested After Altercation Leads to Shooting, Standoff in Irving

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 31 minutes ago

    One person is dead and two people were arrested after an altercation in Irving led to a deadly shooting and a standoff early Thursday morning, police said.

    Police believe an altercation between former male friends escalated into violence when one allegedly shot the other at about 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of East 3rd Street, police said. A man was arrested.

    Police were trying to interview a third person of interest when he refused to come out of a house, police said. SWAT responded to the barricaded persons call and arrested him.

    The victim was hospitalized where he later died.

