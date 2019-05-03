1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Shooting at North Dallas Apartment: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Shooting at North Dallas Apartment: Police

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Shooting at North Dallas Apartment: Police
    Metro
    One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting overnight at an apartment complex in North Dallas. (Published May 3, 2019)

    Police are investigating the early Friday morning shooting death of a 21-year-old man at a North Dallas apartment complex.

    According to police, the shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. in the 11900 block of Coit Road, where officers found two men with gunshot wounds. 

    One of the men, described by police as being 21 years old, was found deceased at the scene of the shooting. A second man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

    Their names have not been released and no suspects have been identified, police said.

    UNC Charlotte Student Died Tackling Gunman

    [NATL] UNC Charlotte Student Died Tackling Gunman

    Investigators in the shooting that killed two at the University of North Carolina Charlotte called Riley Howell a hero, after the 21-year-old college junior died tackling the gunman to stop the shooting.

    (Published Thursday, May 2, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices