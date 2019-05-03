One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting overnight at an apartment complex in North Dallas. (Published May 3, 2019)

Police are investigating the early Friday morning shooting death of a 21-year-old man at a North Dallas apartment complex.

According to police, the shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. in the 11900 block of Coit Road, where officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men, described by police as being 21 years old, was found deceased at the scene of the shooting. A second man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Their names have not been released and no suspects have been identified, police said.

