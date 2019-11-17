1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting on Scotland Drive in Dallas

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in south Dallas on Sunday, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 2400 Scotland Drive shortly before 5 p.m.

Police say that when officers arrived, they met with a witness who was also the wife of one of the victims. The witness told officers that a family member shot her husband and her brother-in-law.

The witness's husband, 34, is in stable condition after being transported to an area hospital, police say. The witness's brother-in-law, 35, died after he was transported to the hospital.

Police are still trying to determine what motivated the shooting.