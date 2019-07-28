1 Dead, 1 Injured in Gainesville Plane Crash

One person is dead and another is injured after a small plane crashed at Gainesville Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon, officials say.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday while the plane prepared to land in Gainesville, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said. The plane, a twin-engine Piper PA-34, went down about a quarter of a mile east of the runway and caught fire after impact.
The Cooke County Sheriff's office confirmed that one passenger died to KTEN, the NBC affiliate in Sherman. The second passenger was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas in critical condition, KTEN reported.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation, the FAA spokesman said.
