1 Dead, 1 Injured in Arlington Shooting

The scene of a deadly shooting in the 2400 block of Summer Place Drive in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

One person is dead and a second is injured after a shooting in East Arlington Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened at about 6:34 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Summer Place Drive, according to Arlington police.

One person died at the scene, while the other was taken to Mansfield Methodist Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said investigators were working to determine if the person taken to the hospital was a direct participant in the incident.

Amb. Yovanovitch Responds to Trump’s Tweet During Testimony, Calls It ‘Very Intimidating’

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, responds to a tweet President Donald Trump published about her record as an ambassador. (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

The cause of the shooting was still under investigation Saturday night.