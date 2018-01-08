One person is dead and another injured after they were trying to help a driver with a stalled vehicle Sunday night in Dallas, police said. (Published 10 minutes ago)

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Trying to Help Stalled Driver in Dallas

The two good Samaritans tried to help a stalled driver of a Ford Explorer who was in a crash with another vehicle about 11 p.m. on southbound Highway 67 at Interstate 35E, police said. The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said.

The good Samaritans were helping push the Explorer out of the roadway when the driver of a Honda sedan crashed into them, police said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other was in critical condition.