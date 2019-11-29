1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Crash on I-30 in Dallas Friday Morning

One person is dead following a crash along Interstate 30 in Dallas early Friday morning, authorities say. (Published Nov. 29, 2019)

The crash was reported shortly after 12:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 at Hotel Street.

According to police, one person died after being ejected from one of the vehicles.

NBC 5's cameras captured police holding a woman in a squad car before placing her into an ambulance. Police did not describe her injuries.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.

No other information was available.