1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Crash on I-30 in Dallas Friday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Crash on I-30 in Dallas Friday Morning

Published 5 minutes ago

    Metro
    One person is dead following a crash along Interstate 30 in Dallas early Friday morning, authorities say.

    The crash was reported shortly after 12:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 at Hotel Street.

    According to police, one person died after being ejected from one of the vehicles.

    NBC 5's cameras captured police holding a woman in a squad car before placing her into an ambulance. Police did not describe her injuries.

    The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.

    No other information was available.

