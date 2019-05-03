One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash with multiple vehicles involved Thursday night in Westlake. The crash, which involved at least four vehicles, has since been cleared.

Keller police said a vehicle with a male driver and a female passenger ran a red light as they headed eastbound about 10:30 p.m. on State Highway 170 at U.S. Highway 377 and crashed into an 18 wheeler. The semi truck then hit four other vehicles, police said.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger was hospitalized.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates.