One cook was shot in the thigh and another was robbed during an armed robbery at a restaurant in Fort Worth Wednesday night, police said.

Police responded about 8:30 p.m. to the New China restaurant at 14150 Trinity Blvd.

Police believe three men went into the restaurant through the back door. One person was armed and allegedly shot a cook as he entered the building, police said. Police say the two other men robbed another cook in the kitchen area.

One of the armed men allegedly went to the front of the restaurant and took the cash register, police said.

All the men went out the back door and fled the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.