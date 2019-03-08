Dallas Independent School District police say they now have a suspect vehicle and photo linked to five robberies outside of Dallas schools and could also be connected to an incident outside of Sunset High School. (Published Thursday, March 7, 2019)

Two men are charged in connection with a string of recent armed robberies outside Dallas Independent School District campuses in Oak Cliff, police say.

Dallas police said Christopher Wade, 18, and Roshun Dixon, 17, were both charged with three counts of robbery. Each charge carries a bond amount of $5,000.

A police news release said officers in the department's fugitive unit arrested Wade and Dixon after they were identified by witnesses and victims. Wade confessed to being involved in three robberies and Dixon admitted to being involved in one case, the release said.

The arrest comes after the Dallas Independent School District police on Thursday shared photos of a vehicle and a hooded man who they said could be linked to the robberies and possibly an incident in which a gun was fired in the air near students crossing a street outside Sunset High School. No one was hurt.

The six robberies happened at four Dallas ISD campuses — Franklin D. Roosevelt High School, Justin F. Kimball High School, L.V. Stockard Middle School and Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Middle School — from Feb. 15 to Feb. 25. The robbers demanded students' cellphones and other belongings.

Dallas police said detectives are working with Dallas ISD officials in investigating several other incidents on school properties.