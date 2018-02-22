Man Arrested in Shooting of USPS Truck Driver

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a United States Postal Service worker Monday in Dallas, authorities confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday morning. (Published 5 hours ago)

Donnie Ferrell, 25, of Hutchins faces multiple charges including a murder charge. He is being held at Dallas County jail and he faces holds for other charges.



NBC 5's cameras captured police and federal agents surrounding a home on Murray Drive in Hutchins late Wednesday night.

A Department of Justice spokeswoman said the arrest was related to the early Monday morning shooting of 58-year-old Tony Mosby. She added that more information would soon be released.



Police said they found Mosby, a USPS truck driver, fatally shot inside a box truck on the 110 block of Interstate 30. Police said they were working to determine a motive for the shooting.

U.S. Postal Inspectors are offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Police said the shooting occurred about a mile from where someone fired on a police car earlier in February. Police said there was no evidence linking the two incidents.

