1 Arrested in Death of 2-Month-Old Boy: Tarrant County Sheriff

A person has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 21 death of a 2-month-old boy in Fort Worth, investigators say.
Christian Welborn died 6:11 p.m. at Cook Children's Medical Center after being found with head injuries at a home in Sansom Park, near Fort Worth, The Dallas Morning News reported.
The Tarrant Couny Sheriff's Office said the boy's death was ruled a homicide.
Sheriff Waybourn will be updated case facts and taking questions from the media at Friday's news conference.
