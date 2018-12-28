1 Arrested in Death of 2-Month-Old Boy: Tarrant County Sheriff

A person has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 21 death of a 2-month-old boy in Fort Worth, investigators say.

Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn was expected to release further information at a Friday morning press conference. It will be streamed live at the top of this article at 11:30 a.m.

Christian Welborn died 6:11 p.m. at Cook Children's Medical Center after being found with head injuries at a home in Sansom Park, near Fort Worth, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The Tarrant Couny Sheriff's Office said the boy's death was ruled a homicide.

Sheriff Waybourn will be updated case facts and taking questions from the media at Friday's news conference.

Check back for updates to this developing story.