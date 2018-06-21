One person was shot while walking at a track at a Dallas ISD school Thursday morning, officials said. (Published 20 minutes ago)

1 Arrested After Shooting at High School Track in Dallas

One person was shot while walking at a track at a Dallas ISD school Thursday morning, officials said.

An unknown suspect approached the walkers and began shooting at Skyline High School at 7777 Forney Road. One person was struck in the leg and is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, Dallas ISD Spokeswoman Robyn Harris said.

The suspect fled to a neighborhood where he was found and detained, Harris said.

No students or minors were involved in the incident, Harris said.

No other information was available.