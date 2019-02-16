Anthony Davis, 27, was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Feb. 11 incident at Morrell Station, a DART spokesman said. (Published Feb. 16, 2019)

Police have made an arrest after a man told DART police he was pushed off a train platform before being trapped underneath a rail car Monday night in East Oak Cliff, investigators say.

Anthony Davis, 27, was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Feb. 11 incident at Morrell Station, a DART spokesman said. Online records showed Davis was held in the Dallas County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews used the "Jaws of Life" to lift the Blue Line rail car high enough to pull Juan Carlos Suarez Diaz free from beneath the train, spokesman Jason Evans said. Diaz was transported to Methodist Medical Center and remained there Saturday recovering from his injuries, DART investigators said.

Diaz told Telemundo 39 that people laughed at him, rummaged through his pockets and filmed the ordeal while cheering that he was alive. Diaz said he suffered multiple fractures in both of his legs and has other internal injuries.

‘Parkland Speaks’: School Shooting Survivors Turn Grief Into Activism

Survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have turned to music, poetry, art and activism as they try to cope with the grief of losing 17 students and teachers on Feb 14, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019)

"I want them arrested. My life isn't going to be the same anymore," Diaz said. "God was with me, because if God wasn't with me, I'd be dead."

Diaz said the cameras were not working at the time of the assault.

Police have not confirmed Diaz's account of the incident. DART officials say investigators are reviewing rail car video and looking for witnesses.