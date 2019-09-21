1 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized in Arlington Search

Officers arrested a man and seized three handguns and illicit drugs Friday night in Arlington, police say.

Officers arrested Brian Foster after they executed a search warrant in the 400 block of E. Tucker Lane around 6 p.m. Friday, police said.

Police also seized three guns, one of which was reported stolen and had an altered serial number, according to a tweet from Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson.

Johnson wrote that the department was also investigating other suspects.

Police said Foster was charged with possession of a controlled substance and transferred to Tarrant County Jail.