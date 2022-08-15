Texas Two Step

$1.75 Million Texas Two Step Prize Claimed by Arlington Resident

The winning ticket was purchased in Euless

Texas Lottery

An Arlington resident hit the jackpot, winning the Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million in the August 8 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at local Euless Quicktrip.

The resident chose to remain anonymous.

The winning QuickPick ticket matched all four white ball numbers ( 4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).

About the Texas Two Step

Texas Two Step prize money begins at $200,000 and increases for the next drawing until a winner is crowned. To win, players must match all four of the white ball numbers, ranging from 1-35, as well as the Bonus Ball number, numbers 1-135.

Drawings for the Texas Two Step happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.

For more information visit the Texas Lottery website. Play responsibly.

