An Arlington resident hit the jackpot, winning the Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million in the August 8 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at local Euless Quicktrip.

The resident chose to remain anonymous.

The winning QuickPick ticket matched all four white ball numbers ( 4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).

About the Texas Two Step

Texas Two Step prize money begins at $200,000 and increases for the next drawing until a winner is crowned. To win, players must match all four of the white ball numbers, ranging from 1-35, as well as the Bonus Ball number, numbers 1-135.

Drawings for the Texas Two Step happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.

For more information visit the Texas Lottery website. Play responsibly.